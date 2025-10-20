Gun scare disrupts atheist meet hosting writer Taslima Nasrin in Kochi

KOCHI: A gun scare briefly disrupted the atheist conference, ‘Essence’, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, hours before writer Taslima Nasrin’s scheduled appearance.

Hundreds of participants were evacuated as a precautionary measure after a man was found carrying a firearm, which turned out to be a licensed one, the police said.

After the Kochi city police and the bomb squad carried out a thorough security inspection at the venue, the event was allowed to resume, and Taslima attended the programme later in the evening without any hindrance.

“Though a man entered the venue with a licensed firearm, no suspicious items or activities were detected. The inspection was carried out as part of standard security protocol, and there was no further threat,” said a source with the Kochi city police.

The person carrying the firearm was identified as Ajish, a resident of Kadavanthra and the prime witness in the Tripunithura Vidhyadharan murder case. Since the weapon was legally licensed, no case was registered, and he was sent away from the venue, the officer said.