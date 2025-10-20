Kalabhabhishekam held at Sabarimala temple

SABARIMALA: On the second day of Thulam Pooja, kalabhabhishekam was the major ritual performed at the Sabarimala temple on Sunday.

Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru performed the brahmakalasa pooja at the temple mandapam as part of the ritual, in the presence of melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri, at 8 am.

The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja, following a procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. Padi pooja was the other major ritual conducted at the temple. The hour-long ceremony began with decorating all the 18 holy steps with flowers and garlands, followed by lighting lamps on the steps. The ritual concluded with aarati performed on all the steps.

A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed for darshan at the temple. The queue extended up to the Valiya Nadapandal, forcing devotees to wait for six to eight hours for darshan. Meanwhile, restrictions will be imposed on trekking and darshan between 11 am and 1 pm on October 22 in connection with the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the temple.