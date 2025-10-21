From Kashmir to Thrissur: James hits home run with his saffron experiment

THRISSUR: As a spice, saffron — often termed the red gold — has always been highly coveted in the country and abroad. Of all the popular varieties, Kashmir saffron is considered the best in the world, given its deep-red colour, high crocin content, and aroma. But over the years, production has been hampered by several factors, including climate change, land conversion, pest and disease outbreaks, and market challenges.

Coming to grips with this scenario in the global market, a Gulf returnee based in Puthur, Thrissur, ventured into saffron cultivation using aeroponics — a soilless cultivation method whereby plants are grown with their roots exposed to air and receive nutrients and water through fogging or misting technology.

James Kappan worked in the defence department in Saudi Arabia for 20 years before returning to his homeland full of hope and dreams. He initially tried his hands at the export business. “It was during a trade fair that I came to know about the demand for saffron in the country.

I studied the product and market, attended training programmes and collected saffron seeds aka corms from Kashmir. We planted them on September 6 and they have already started flowering,” James said, adding that he intends to expand the farming.

Even though India is the second largest producer of saffron in the world, the output is not sufficient to meet even half its consumption needs. Only 10% of saffron that is in demand is grown in India. The rest is imported from Iran, the largest producer.