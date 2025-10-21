Kollam man confirmed dead in Mozambique tragedy

KOLLAM: The Kollam native who went missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Mozambique has been confirmed dead, Kollam MP N K Premachandran said. The deceased is

Srirag Radhakrishnan, 36, of Thevalakkara. His family has been informed, and efforts are under way to bring his body back home. “The Government of Mozambique has informed us that Srirag’s body has been identified. The process to repatriate the body to Kerala has begun,” the MP said.

Srirag, an electrical engineer, was working as the electro-technical officer on the oil tanker MT Sea Quest. He had been with the same vessel for seven years and had been working in Mozambique for the past three years. He returned to the country on Monday and spoke to his family on Tuesday. The accident occurred early the next morning. The tragedy took place around 3 am on Thursday when a boat carrying crew members to MT Sea Quest that was anchored near a port in Mozambique capsized.