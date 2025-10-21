President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Kerala for four-day visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening on a four-day visit to the state. She is expected to reach the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 6.15 pm, where she will be accorded a reception with state honours.

The President will then proceed to Raj Bhavan, where she will stay on Tuesday and Wednesday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will accompany her at all official events during the visit.

On Wednesday, the President will visit Sabarimala temple for darshan and aarti at 12.20 pm. She is expected to return to the capital by around 5 pm. Later in the evening, she will attend a dinner hosted in her honour by the governor at Hotel Hyatt Regency.