Carrying Irumudikettu, President Murmu climbs 18 holy steps at Sabarimala temple

PATHANAMTHITTA: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday, becoming the first woman President to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

The President, who observed the traditional customs associated with the pilgrimage, performed the kettunira ritual at Pampa before proceeding to Sannidhanam for darshan.

The special helicopter carrying Murmu touched down at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium ground in Pramadom around 8.40am.

She was accorded a warm reception by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, MLAs K U Jenish Kumar (Konni) and Pramod Narayan (Ranni), District Collector S Prem Krishnan and District Police Chief R Anand. From there, she travelled to Pampa in a specially-arranged motorcade.

At Pampa, the President began her pilgrimage by symbolically washing her feet in the river — a purification ritual that Ayyappa devotees undertake.

She then proceeded to the nearby Ganapathi temple, where the Irumudikettu – the twin sacred bundle carried by devotees – was prepared and tied for her under the supervision of melsanthi Vishnu Namboothiri.

Her Aide-de-Camp Saurabh S Nair, personal security officer Vinay Mathur and son-in-law Ganesh Chandra Hombrom also participated in the ritual, following the same procedure that is observed by pilgrims before their ascent to Sannidhanam.