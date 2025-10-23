Officer’s organ donation to benefit nine; highest in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Working with the prison dog squad, A R Aneesh had earned a name as a dedicated officer. When he suffered a severe head injury after falling down at Pampa on October 17, his family and colleagues hoped he would make a full recovery. On Wednesday, all their prayers were dashed as he was declared brain dead.

Aneesh, however, will continue to live through many others, for the 38-year-old deputy prison officer from Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram has gifted his heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, hands, and corneas. This is the most number of organs donated by a single individual in Kerala, which will save or improve the quality of life of as many as nine people.

Belonging to Kavinkulam near Poozhanadu in Thiruvananthapuram district, Aneesh had pledged his organs and his family – comprising mother Ambika Kumari and sisters Lakshmi and Anju – decided to honour his wishes. Health Minister Veena George has expressed deep gratitude to Aneesh’s family for their selfless decision, while Poojappura Central Prison Superintendent Binod George described him as a committed officer.

Aneesh suffered the fall while returning from Sabarimala. Initially treated in Pathanamthitta, he was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam. It is a significant medical feat for the Kottayam MCH too as it is poised to become the first government hospital in India to perform heart, lung, and kidney transplants on the same day. This will be the first-ever lung transplant performed at a government hospital and the 11th heart transplant at the Kottayam MCH.