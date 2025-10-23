Officer’s organ donation to benefit nine; highest in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Working with the prison dog squad, A R Aneesh had earned a name as a dedicated officer. When he suffered a severe head injury after falling down at Pampa on October 17, his family and colleagues hoped he would make a full recovery. On Wednesday, all their prayers were dashed as he was declared brain dead.
Aneesh, however, will continue to live through many others, for the 38-year-old deputy prison officer from Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram has gifted his heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, hands, and corneas. This is the most number of organs donated by a single individual in Kerala, which will save or improve the quality of life of as many as nine people.
Belonging to Kavinkulam near Poozhanadu in Thiruvananthapuram district, Aneesh had pledged his organs and his family – comprising mother Ambika Kumari and sisters Lakshmi and Anju – decided to honour his wishes. Health Minister Veena George has expressed deep gratitude to Aneesh’s family for their selfless decision, while Poojappura Central Prison Superintendent Binod George described him as a committed officer.
Aneesh suffered the fall while returning from Sabarimala. Initially treated in Pathanamthitta, he was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam. It is a significant medical feat for the Kottayam MCH too as it is poised to become the first government hospital in India to perform heart, lung, and kidney transplants on the same day. This will be the first-ever lung transplant performed at a government hospital and the 11th heart transplant at the Kottayam MCH.
The complex transplant procedure involves over 150 medical professionals from multiple transplant centres and highlights the advanced capabilities of a public-funded tertiary care institution.
Dr T K Jayakumar, professor of cardiovascular thoracic surgery and superintendent of the MCH, is leading the team. The organ retrieval began on Wednesday evening, with transplants expected to conclude by Thursday morning.
The MCH retained the heart, lungs, a kidney, and both corneas. The other kidney, pancreas, and hands would be sent to Amrita Hospital, Kochi, while the liver would be allocated to Caritas Hospital, Kottayam. The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) coordinated the organ distribution.
“This is the highest number of organs donated by a single individual in Kerala. Lung transplants are extremely rare and many are unaware that it’s even an option for treating lung diseases. This event proves that the expertise and the infrastructure required are available in our public hospitals,” K-SOTTO executive director Dr Noble Gracious S S said.
K-SOTTO's organ donation campaign has seen a surge in participation, with nearly 10,000 pledges recorded. In the past four months alone, 15 families have consented to organ donation following brain death.
