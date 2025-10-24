Kerala narcotics bureau on cards to boost anti-drug enforcement: Excise Minister

Appointment of more personnel and introduction of modern technological facilities in the department were among the other announcements he made. Over the past five years, 1,249 new appointments were made in the department, and 102 new posts created – 96 of them for women civil excise officers, he said.

He said the department was undergoing modernisation to meet new challenges, using technology such as AI, digital intelligence and drone surveillance,” he said. “Officers will receive continuous training and advanced measures will be introduced to curb online and dark web-based synthetic drug trading,” he said.

Kerala recorded the most drug seizures in the country, which reflected the efficiency of its enforcement system, Rajesh said. “Even small cases are detected in Kerala,” he said, adding that in the past decade, drugs worth Rs 500 crore were seized in Kerala. The national total for last year alone stood at Rs 25,000 crore, though.