‘Knowledge, innovation make society self-reliant’

KOTTAYAM: The 21st century is described as ‘knowledge century’ and the knowledge that drives innovation takes a society forward and makes it self-reliant, said President Droupadi Murmu. She was speaking at the valedictory function of the platinum jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, Pala, on Thursday.

She also said the power of literacy, education and knowledge has enabled Kerala to be among the leading states (in India) on several human development parameters.

Noting that St Thomas College was established with the aim to provide education primarily to students from rural areas, she said the institution has fulfilled this mission for 75 years, promoting intellectual pursuits guided by a moral compass.