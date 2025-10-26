Sprinters have a field day at 67th state school sports meet in T'Puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a day marked by multiple titles on the track and in the pool, and heartwarming moments at the 67th State School Sports Meet.

On another physically draining day, Devananda V Biju rode the emotional roller-coaster, adding the junior girls 200m title to her victory in the blue-riband 100m a couple of days back — despite suffering from appendicitis. On Saturday, she hit the tape in a meet record of 24.96s, obliterating the old mark of 25.13s set eight years ago.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty added further excitement, announcing a new house for Devananda, after he heard her talking to reporters about her family not having a residence of their own. The fact that Devananda decided to take part in the meet despite suffering from appendicitis is an example of her dedication, the minister said.

Adithya Aji of Navamukunda HSS won her third gold on the track, winning the senior girls 200m sprint. She had earlier picked up the 100m and 100m hurdles titles. J Nivedkrishna of GHSS Chittur also maintained his golden streak, breaking a 14-year-old record in the senior boys 200m with a time of 21.67s. He had been adjudged fastest boy of the meet after his 100m win. Athul T M of GDVHSS Charamangalam also added the 200m (21.97s) to his 100m win. In the process, he bettered the eight-year-old meet record of 21.87s