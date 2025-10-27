NHAI calls mudslide near NH-85 ‘unfortunate’, says precautionary steps were taken

The central agency stressed that the tragedy took place when Biju and his wife temporarily returned to their home from the safety of the camp for a personal necessity. “Also, no construction activities related to highway widening were underway at the affected site at the time of the incident,” the official said.

The central agency maintained that its coordinated efforts with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) — implementing several proactive measures — significantly helped to contain the extent of the damage.

“NHAI requests that the safety instructions issued for the public’s safety be taken seriously. Monitoring is continuing at the site 24 hours a day. NHAI is working in close coordination with the District Administration, the MP and MLA, local authorities, and residents of the affected area. We will continue our efforts to ensure the safety of human lives and property until the situation returns to normal,” the official added.

Collector halts NH work, orders expert study

Idukki: Idukki District Collector Dineshan Cheruvat on Sunday ordered immediate suspension of all highway construction work along the landslip-prone stretches of NH 85 and other hilly regions. A multi-departmental expert team has been formed to conduct a detailed geotechnical study of the site, Dineshan said.

“The team will submit a preliminary report within two days and a comprehensive report in four,” he said. The team includes the district geologist, hazard analyst, soil conservation officer, groundwater department officer and engineers from the National Highways Authority of India and the public works department.

It will assess soil stability, drainage and slope safety to determine future construction guidelines. Sub-Collector Arya VM, who visited the landslip site on Sunday, said the administration will also verify whether any construction norms were violated.