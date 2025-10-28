Little Big Fest returns to Kochi

From science experiments to art installations, every part of the festival has been shaped by children. Sanaa describes it as “a world built for children, but more importantly, by them.” Children don’t just participate here; they design, create, perform and even help run the show.

Teen volunteers from the group’s ‘Launchpad programme’ have been closely involved in designing and running activities, while the Little Big Committee, made up of younger children, has helped curate the workshops. “Eventually, we would love to reach a stage where the whole fest would be run by the kids completely,” she shares.

Over the weekend, young visitors can expect to dance, create, explore and perform. They will have the usual movement zone, art zone, and literature zone, but with more to offer.

More children’s authors will be visiting the literature zone, and the art zone will have a cardboard theme. “We will also have a slime zone, which was one of the most requested activities from the children from the committee, from last year’s fest,” says Saana excitedly, while admitting some of the requests were also quite far-fetched. “Yet we have tried our best to fulfil as many as possible for this year’s fest.”