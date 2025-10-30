Kochi set for a grand 10-day fest of books and ideas

The city is set for one of its grandest literary events — the Kochi International Book Festival, a 10-day celebration of literature, art, and ideas that will cover a wide array of subjects ranging from renaissance to terrorism.
Organised by the Kerala International Book Fair (KIBF), the festival will be held from November 1 to 10 at the Ernakulathappan Ground. This 28th edition promises a vibrant confluence of literature, culture, and dialogue, featuring distinguished writers, artists, academics, and performers.
The festival will be inaugurated by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, along with the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who will receive the ‘Malayalaratnam Puraskaram’ for ‘Book of the Year’.
The inaugural session will also see the release of 14 of Ananda Bose’s works in an event with former Union minister and noted journalist M J Akbar and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan among the dignitaries.
The opening day will include a session titled ‘Mahakavi Akkitham @ 100’, commemorating the Jnanpith laureate’s centenary, followed by a discussion titled ‘Defence — More Insights’ led by military veterans and scholars, and a musical tribute to Mahakavi Ulloor’s Premasangeetham.
French author Claire Le Micheal will engage in a cross-cultural conversation with Chettoor Lakshmi Sreekumar on the same day.
"This year's theme is about how books are linked to every aspect of our lives. Proving this link, we have seminars on the environment, and we will also have a talk on food and health by Chef Nalan. The festival will have around 265 stalks and have over 200 publishers present. Around 50 books will be released at the festival this time,” says E N Nandakumar, president of the festival.
The following days will bring a wide range of engaging events, including a Kendra Sahitya Akademi symposium on ‘Tradition and Modernity in Malayalam Poetry’ and literary competitions for young talents. The evening of November 2 will feature a session honouring renowned Malayalam lyricist I S Kundoor, chaired by Justice R Bhaskaran.
Environmental awareness will take centre stage on November 5, with a seminar led by experts from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies and the Cochin University of Science and Technology.
Another major highlight, Kochi Literature Festival, will be inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on November 6. The day will also feature a conversation with former bureaucrat and poet K Jayakumar, and an interactive film session with director Lal Jose and sound engineer M R Rajakrishnan.
On 7 November, Pathinettu June – Oru Krantiyathra, the Malayalam translation of the noted Konkani work Athara June Ek Kranthiyatra by freedom fighter and writer Laxmidas Borkar, will be released.
"The session will be inaugurated by Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, making the festival a unique event that will mark the presence of three Governors," informs E N Nandakumar.
On the same day, Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu will present the Balamani Amma Award to M M Basheer, acclaimed literary critic and former head of the Malayalam department at the University of Calicut.
Basheer, who has authored over 50 works including poetry and short stories, will be honoured for his significant contribution to Malayalam literature. The evening will conclude with a musical performance and a tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair.
The concluding days will feature lively discussions on education, civil service, and the centenary of the communist movement in India. The festival will draw to a close on November 10 with the Madambu Kunjukuttan Puraskara Sabha and the Bahubhasha Sahithyakara Sangamam, which will bring together writers.
At a Glance
When: November 1 to 10
Venue: Ernakulathappan Ground, Kochi
Timings: 10 am to 8.30 pm.
Highlights: Book releases, cultural evenings, literary seminars, workshops, awards, and tributes
Inauguration: 11 am, November 1 — by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel & West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
Kochi Literature Festival: November 6 to 10, inauguration by Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Closing Ceremony: November 10 — Madambu Kunjukuttan Puraskara Sabha and multilingual literary meet