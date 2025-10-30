Kochi set for a grand 10-day fest of books and ideas

The inaugural session will also see the release of 14 of Ananda Bose’s works in an event with former Union minister and noted journalist M J Akbar and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan among the dignitaries.



The opening day will include a session titled ‘Mahakavi Akkitham @ 100’, commemorating the Jnanpith laureate’s centenary, followed by a discussion titled ‘Defence — More Insights’ led by military veterans and scholars, and a musical tribute to Mahakavi Ulloor’s Premasangeetham.



French author Claire Le Micheal will engage in a cross-cultural conversation with Chettoor Lakshmi Sreekumar on the same day.

"This year's theme is about how books are linked to every aspect of our lives. Proving this link, we have seminars on the environment, and we will also have a talk on food and health by Chef Nalan. The festival will have around 265 stalks and have over 200 publishers present. Around 50 books will be released at the festival this time,” says E N Nandakumar, president of the festival.



The following days will bring a wide range of engaging events, including a Kendra Sahitya Akademi symposium on ‘Tradition and Modernity in Malayalam Poetry’ and literary competitions for young talents. The evening of November 2 will feature a session honouring renowned Malayalam lyricist I S Kundoor, chaired by Justice R Bhaskaran.



Environmental awareness will take centre stage on November 5, with a seminar led by experts from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies and the Cochin University of Science and Technology.