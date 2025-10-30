Poll panel to begin special voter list revision in Kerala on November 4

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid demands from political parties to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls till the local body elections are over, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala has brought out a schedule for carrying out the exercise in the run-up to the 2026 assembly election.

The schedule was announced by CEO-Kerala, Rathan U Kelkar, at a meeting of the representatives of recognised parties here on Wednesday. As per the schedule, the distribution of enumeration forms to all voters who figure in the 2025 electoral roll and the collection of data will be conducted from November 4 to December 4. “Booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit the houses of voters and distribute the enumeration forms that need to be signed and returned by the elector or a close relative of the elector. All voters in the 2025 electoral roll, whose enumeration forms have been signed and returned, will figure in the draft voters list to be brought out on December 9,” Kelkar said.

The official added that documents for verification need to be submitted only after the draft voters' list is published. This will be examined at the level of the Electoral Registration Officers, and only ineligible voters will be excluded. “Voters will also be able to apply for changes in the draft voters list or raise objections against exclusions or additions from December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026,” Kelkar clarified.

Notices will be issued on the basis of the objections, and hearings will be conducted from December 9, 2025, to January 31, 2026. “The final SIR voters list is scheduled to be published on February 7, well in time before the upcoming assembly elections,” Kelkar said.