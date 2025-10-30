Priyanka Gandhi terms voter list revision a ‘fraud’, vows to oppose EC move

MALALPURAM: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said the party would strongly oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters lists proposed by the Election Commission. She said the Congress had opposed the move both inside and outside Parliament and would continue to do so.

“We are strongly opposed to it. It’s only a way to commit fraud and cheat in elections. We have seen that before. We have seen what they have done in Bihar and how they have implemented the SIR over there and if that is what they are going to do in every state, it is an affront to democracy and we have to fight it,” Priyanka told reporters. “The Election Commission is planning to carry out SIR of voter lists in many states, including Kerala, and we will strongly oppose it,” she added.

The Wayanad MP arrived at the Kozhikode Airport early Wednesday morning to a warm reception from party leaders and workers at the start of her two-day visit to her constituency. At 11 am, she inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government Ayurveda Dispensary at Vadakkumuri in Urgattiri grama panchayat, under Eranad constituency. She later inaugurated various development projects at CHC Chungathara in Nilambur.