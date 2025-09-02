Amid rain pain, govt says veggie output enough for Onam

KOCHI: Despite the best efforts of the state government in achieving self sufficiency in vegetable production, farmers have been at the receiving end this Onam. Heavy rain that lashed the state over the past three months have destroyed crops and shattered their hopes of fruitful harvest.

While integrated farming has helped increase the area under cultivation, there has been a decline in output.

However, the agriculture department says most of the demand for Onam will be met with domestic production, with only a few items such as big onion, shallot, tomato, potato, okra, etc., being purchased from other states.

The department will organise 2,000 vegetable markets across the state from September 1-4 to ensure availability of vegetables at reasonable rates. Of these, 1,074 will be organised by the department, with Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) holding 764 and 162 respectively.

Horticorp will purchase 1,700 tonnes of vegetables for its Onam markets, of which 500 tonnes will be procured directly from farmers and 1,200 tonnes from suppliers.

Around 300 tonnes of big onion have been procured from Pune. VFPCK will procure 272 tonnes of vegetables, with 191 tonnes purchased from farmers. The vegetables will be sold at a 10-20% discounted rate.

The state government has provided `65,000 for each market of which Rs 50,000 is for procurement and `15,000 to meet infrastructure costs.

Horticorp and VFPCK procure the bulk of cool-weather crops such as carrot, beans, cabbage, potato and garlic from Vattavada and Kanthalloor. However, production has been poor this year due to intermittent rains and increased infiltration by wild animals, including elephants and Indian gaur.