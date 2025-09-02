IIST being considered for national recognition

The response from the office of Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh states that the department is seeking approvals from competent authorities to accord this status to the institution.

Tharoor had earlier raised this in the Lok Sabha on July 21. Sharing the reply from the Department of Science (DoS), the parliamentarian mentioned, “Government responds positively to my request” on X.

It is a recognition accorded earlier to premier institutions like IITs and NITs.

These institutions will receive direct funding from the Union government. Moreover, they will have greater autonomy and special recognition. IIST, which is functioning as a deemed to be University, is the first of its kind institution that provides education focused on space sciences, technology and applications.

Discussions about this recognition come at a time when India is dreaming big in the field of space science, including setting up a space station by 2035.