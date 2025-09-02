This Onam, banana leaves take container route to Gulf markets

KOCHI: The green banana leaf, an unavoidable part of Onasadya, has brought mixed fortunes to those in the export business in the state. Even as the demand for the leaves continues to be high in the Gulf countries, many small-time exporters failed to reap dividends because of the price difference between cargo sent via container shipment and flight.

Besides, non-payment of dues has led some others to opt out of exports.

But the season has been good to some, like K B Rafeeq of Kozhikode-based KBR Export and Import which exports vegetables and fruits. Compared to the previous year, the increased volume of orders for banana leaf this year has prompted the company to choose container shipment, he told TNIE.

“We sent a cargo of 14 tonnes in a 40-foot container. Last year, we did business worth Rs 15 lakh, and this season, the sales have gone up by Rs 20 lakh,” Rafeek said.

He said the cargo reaching the Dubai port are transported to other Gulf countries via road. As for banana leaves, Rafeek said, “This time, the leaves have been sourced from Maharashtra. Kerala doesn’t have a huge acreage dedicated to banana cultivation for the sole purpose of sourcing leaves.

Also, the cost is very high compared to that in Maharashtra, where a single leaf can be bought for Rs 4. In Kerala, it costs Rs 7 to 8. The leaves that reach Kerala are from Theni and Kambama in Tamil Nadu.”