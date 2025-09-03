Kamakshi Balakrishnan, pioneer of CBSE education in Kerala, passes away at 99

KOCHI: Visionary educationist and former director of Chinmaya schools, Kamakshi Balakrishnan, passed away on Tuesday. She was 99.

Widely remembered as one of the three figures in South India who laid the foundation for CBSE education in the 1970s and 80s (alongside Y G Parthasarathy and Alamelu), Kamakshi, with her sisters, was instrumental in bringing the CBSE stream to Kochi and Kerala in the late 1970s.

As founder-principal of Chinmaya Vidyalaya and Chinmaya College, Ernakulam, she carved new paths in education, emphasising academic rigour while fostering cultural and artistic pursuits. She later served as trustee of the Chinmaya Education Trust and as director of several school boards, helping raise institutional standards and popularise CBSE across the state.

A student of music under the renowned scholar Sambamoorthy in Chennai in the 1950s, Kamakshi was also vice-president of Kerala Fine Arts. She encouraged generations of students to explore music, dance, writing and theatre, and was among the early patrons of SPIC MACAY in Kerala.