Kerala professor escapes fake harassment case after 10-year legal battle

IDUKKI: What started as an attempt to stop exam cheating turned into a decade-long nightmare for Prof Anand Viswanathan. On July 19, 2025, the Additional Sessions Court here acquitted the former Economics professor of Government College, Munnar, in a sexual harassment case filed by students who were earlier caught for malpractice. The court ruled the allegations were fabricated, bringing closure to a saga that mixed politics, campus rivalries, and personal vendetta.

The controversy began in August 2014, when Viswanathan, serving as Additional Chief Superintendent of semester exams, seized notes from five postgraduate students during an MA Economics test. Days later, the same students accused him of misbehaving with them inside the hall. Their complaint led to four police cases, and in 2015 the Devikulam Magistrate Court convicted him under Sections 354 and 354A of IPC, sentencing him to one year in jail.