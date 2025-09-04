Kerala HC seeks clarity from Travancore Devaswom Board on Global Ayyappa Summit at Pampa

KOCHI: A division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought clarification from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) regarding the decision to hold a Global Ayyappa Summit at Pampa from September 16 to 20.

Cautioning about the need for transparency in conducting such an event, the court remarked that the duties and obligations of a body exercising the powers under the Devaswom Act are only towards the religious institutions governed by the statute and the trust and conscience of the people vested in them.

“Anything they do must fall within the ambit of the statute and not beyond,” the HC said. The court ordered notices to be issued to the respondents and posted the case to September 9.

Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, who filed the public interest litigation (PIL), said the Global Ayyappa Sangamam is a political event and hence cannot be allowed in the name of Lord Ayyappa. Standing Counsel for TDB, G Biju submitted that the event is being conducted to showcase Sabarimala as a Global Pilgrimage Centre and to propagate the universal message of Tatvamasi promoting religions harmony and global unity.

The TDB standing counsel said the event is not being organised using public exchequer or the resources of the TDB and that it will be funded through sponsorships.

The court said, going by the state government assertions, the entire responsibility for the event rests on TDB. “The proposed event, stated by the TDB to be conducted on the bank of River Pampa, can be allowed only with the highest sanctity since it is held in acme reverence by the devotees,” the HC said.