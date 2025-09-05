Kerala University rises to 5th, Cusat jumps to 6th in NIRF 2025 state public university rankings

KOCHI: The state public universities in Kerala bettered their rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, which was released by the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday. Kerala University ranked 5th among 100 others in the category, bettering its position from 9th in 2024. Cusat also made a great leap from 10th in 2024 to 6th in 2025.

The ranking is determined by evaluating student participation, faculty-student ratio, academic excellence and research experience of permanent faculty, financial resources and mode of communication, research publication achievements and their quality, number of research projects, examination conduct and declaration of results, number of research degrees, number of students gaining admission from other states and countries, employment prospects of students, achievements in the fields of arts and sports, national and international honours, representation of women in various fields of study, facilities and assistance for students from economically and socially backward backgrounds, student-friendly learning environment, and systems prepared for students facing physical and mental challenges.

According to M Junaid Bushiri, Vice Chancellor, Cusat, the university showcased an outstanding performance in the NIRF 2025 rankings. “We made significant strides in various categories. Cusat has showcased its commitment to academic excellence and research by jumping from Rank 10 to Rank 6 among State Public Universities, demonstrating its rising prominence among state universities. In the Overall Rankings, the university has broken into the Top 50 overall in India, solidifying its national reputation.