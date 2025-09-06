Kerala BJP chief demands withdrawal of FIR over 'Operation Sindoor' flower rangoli

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of an FIR filed by state police over a Pookkalam that carried words "Operation Sindoor," calling it an insult to the victims of terrorism and to soldiers.

The Sasthamcotta Police in Kollam have booked two RSS workers for making a floral carpet outside the Parthasarathy temple with words "RSS flag and Operation Sindoor."

"This is Kerala. It is a proud part of India. Yet, an FIR has been lodged for making a Pookkalam with the words "Operation Sindoor" in it. Absolutely Unacceptable!" Chandrasekhar wrote in a post on X.

He wrote, "Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is the symbol of the valor and courage of India's armed forces. It is an operation that avenged the death of 26 innocent tourists who were killed after being asked their religion."