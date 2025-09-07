Ammathottil cradles 15 infants this year, 11 in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “She is active and healthy. We did medical checks and she’s fine,” says one of the caretakers at the Thiruvananthapuram Ammathottil, speaking of Thumba, a four-day-old baby girl who became the 11th child to be received at the state-run child care centre since January this year.

Weighing 2.8 kilograms, Thumba was admitted on the morning of Thiruvonam day and later taken to the Women and Children Hospital in Thycaud for routine health assessment. She is among the 15 infants received so far in 2025 at Ammathottil facilities in the state. Besides the 11 children received in Thiruvananthapuram, four were received at the Alappuzha centre. Of these, nine are girls and six are boys.

The Ammathottil project is run by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) and serves as a safe space for children who are orphaned, abandoned, rescued by officials, or surrendered by parents due to unavoidable social or financial circumstances.

“In most cases, the children we receive have special needs,” Saritha S W, working with the adoption unit, told TNIE. “They may require extra medical attention or long-term support. But our effort is always to find them families.”

So far this year, 52 children have been adopted through the child welfare council’s system. In Thiruvananthapuram alone, 61 children are currently under care. While the numbers vary across centres, the district has consistently recorded the highest admissions over the past few years.

Children who come in a re immediately assessed and put on active feeding schedules. “We follow a strict routine. They are fed Dexolac every two hours, 30 to 40 ml per feed through gokarna feeding,” said a caretaker.