Pig farm inside Thiruvananthapuram's Palode forest range turns waste dumping site

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waste from the city is polluting not just the lanes and areas nearby, rather it has reached the district’s interior parts at least 50 kilometres away. Forests now serve as dumping grounds for heaps of plastic waste, some of which even buried beneath the soil, as seen in the woods adjoining Pangode, Kallara, in Thiruvananthapuram district.

People from the locality have alleged that a pig farm set up inside the Palode forest range has led to the dumping of waste, including plastic collected from different parts of the city, inside the forest.

The worst part: waste matter from this sloping area has been seeping into the water channel below, which ultimately joins the Vamanapuram river, the city’s longest water body.

The farm was inspected by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) a week ago, following which a directive was sent to recall the consent given to the farm, officials from the board said, “A substantial volume of plastic waste has been found at the site,” Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali said, adding to the concerns raised by residents.

The legislator said no safeguard measures have been followed to prevent the seepage of waste into the water body, which is now black in colour.

“Multiple water projects, including drinking water schemes, are active in the Vamanapuram river,” he pointed out. Even wells in houses located along the river have been contaminated as a result of the seepage, the MLA said.

Pangode panchayat president Shafi M M said the licence of the farm has not been renewed for the past two financial years because of the pollution issue.