YouTuber Manaf faces case by Karnataka police for hurting religious sentiments

KOZHIKODE: The Karnataka police have initiated an investigation against Manaf, a lorry owner and YouTuber from Kerala, charging him with hurting religious sentiments for sharing videos related to the now-discredited allegations of a massacre in Dharmasthala. The Udupi Town Police have registered a case against him, reportedly under Section 295A of the BNS, for allegedly campaigning against Hindu temples.

The case follows a series of videos Manaf published on his YouTube channel amplifying claims made by a former worker about a mass grave in the temple town. Appearing before the media on Saturday, Manaf addressed the allegations head-on, denying any malicious intent and promising full cooperation with the authorities.