A sight to behold: Muslim rally salutes temple, showcases religious harmony

KASARGOD: A gesture by the participants of an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi rally taken out at Kottikulam in Kasaragod district on Saturday is spreading religious harmony vibes on social media, after they offered a salute while passing by the Palakunnu Shree Bagavathi temple. A video clip of the gesture went viral after a Palakkunu resident posted it on social media.
Madrasa students clad in uniforms of various colours take out processions accompanied by dancing and percussion, which is a sight to behold during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Kasaragod.
One such rally, organised by Noorul Hudha Madrasa from Kottappara, passed through State Highway 57. When the procession approached the Shree Bagavathi temple, the students halted, turned and saluted the shrine before moving ahead.
A local youth, Anishith, posted the video on his Instagram handle, with a message that read: “Kerala’s unity in diversity – Muslims saluting a Hindu temple on Nabi dinam.”
The post was shared by more than 64,000 people on Instagram, with many users from the district taking pride in the gesture upholding religious harmony. More than 2.15 lakh people have liked the post while the comments are nearing 7,000.
Basheer T H, secretary of Noorul Hudha Madrasa at Badar Juma Masjid in Kottappara, said they have been saluting the temple for the past ten years. “We stop and salute the temple. Someone posted it on social media this year and hence it has become popular,” Basheer said.
Commenting on religious harmony, he said: “God is one and we are all Indians in the first place. We are glad the video has sent out a strong message of religious harmony.”