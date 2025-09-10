A sight to behold: Muslim rally salutes temple, showcases religious harmony

KASARGOD: A gesture by the participants of an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi rally taken out at Kottikulam in Kasaragod district on Saturday is spreading religious harmony vibes on social media, after they offered a salute while passing by the Palakunnu Shree Bagavathi temple. A video clip of the gesture went viral after a Palakkunu resident posted it on social media.

Madrasa students clad in uniforms of various colours take out processions accompanied by dancing and percussion, which is a sight to behold during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Kasaragod.

One such rally, organised by Noorul Hudha Madrasa from Kottappara, passed through State Highway 57. When the procession approached the Shree Bagavathi temple, the students halted, turned and saluted the shrine before moving ahead.