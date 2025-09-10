KSRTC eyes new revenue, offers ad space on travel cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has launched a new revenue stream by selling ad space on its travel cards. The plan aims to secure bulk sponsorships, with the proceeds helping to cover printing costs and fund the expansion of the travel card programme.

The offer includes branding space on the back side of the ATM card-sized travel card. Rates range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Advertising costs Rs 60 per card for 10,000 cards, Rs 55 per card for orders above 10,000, and Rs 50 per card for orders above 50,000. Initially, around 1,00,000 cards will be made available for the co-branding initiative.

The move comes amid complaints about the unavailability of travel cards – even in Thiruvananthapuram, where the service was first launched in June.