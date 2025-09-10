KSRTC eyes new revenue, offers ad space on travel cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has launched a new revenue stream by selling ad space on its travel cards. The plan aims to secure bulk sponsorships, with the proceeds helping to cover printing costs and fund the expansion of the travel card programme.
The offer includes branding space on the back side of the ATM card-sized travel card. Rates range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Advertising costs Rs 60 per card for 10,000 cards, Rs 55 per card for orders above 10,000, and Rs 50 per card for orders above 50,000. Initially, around 1,00,000 cards will be made available for the co-branding initiative.
The move comes amid complaints about the unavailability of travel cards – even in Thiruvananthapuram, where the service was first launched in June.
“Travel cards have been very popular among passengers, so much so that we couldn’t keep up with the demand. The sponsorship will help cover printing costs and ensure timely delivery of cards,” said a KSRTC officer.
The card comes with zero balance, and users can load amounts ranging from `50 to `2,000. The fare is deducted based on the journey, and the card can be recharged either through the conductor or via the Chalo app.
This system gives KSRTC better control over its finances and helps frequent travellers avoid the hassle of carrying coins and small denomination notes.
The travel card is equipped with an RFID chip and can be tapped on the electronic ticket machine for transactions.