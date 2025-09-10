KU’s landslide early warning app bags patent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a groundbreaking achievement, Kerala University has secured a patent for its real-time landslide early warning system, Slope Instability Predictor-Kerala (SLIP-K), the first-ever official recognition for such a technology in India.
Developed by Sajin Kumar K S, assistant professor in the KU geology department and a leading expert in landslide research, SLIP-K is poised to revolutionise disaster preparedness in the state and outside.
The patent arrives at a critical juncture for Kerala, which has reported nearly 1,200 landslide-related deaths since 2018. The ongoing development of national highways through hilly terrain continues to pose serious risks to motorists and local communities. SLIP-K aims to fill a long-standing gap in disaster preparedness by offering timely alerts based on rainfall and terrain data.
“This is the first patent granted to an early landslide warning technology. While similar technologies exist in other countries, our system offers near real-time alerts. Users can tag a specific location on the map in the app to receive immediate alerts,” said Kumar.
The app uses geospatial mapping, automatic weather stations (AWS) and rainfall thresholds to issue alerts in four categories – green, yellow, orange and red – depending on the severity of the risk. It sends alerts every 15 minutes, providing continuous monitoring of landslide risks. Kumar emphasised that both government agencies and private sectors like resorts and plantations could benefit from the system, with the latter able to customise alerts for specific needs.
Currently, Geological Survey of India (GSI), the national agency responsible for issuing landslide warnings, is in discussions with KU to incorporate parts of the technology into its own alert systems. GSI is refining its landslide alert mechanisms in the vulnerable areas of Wayanad and Idukki and plans to begin issuing public warnings within the next year.
SLIP-K was successfully tested in the field with the support of eight AWSs in Idukki, in partnership with the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and Michigan Technological University. In 2018, Idukki reported the highest number of landslides in Kerala – 2,223 of total 4,728 landslides. Despite the district’s high landslide vulnerability and a large population living in high-risk areas, Idukki lacks a functional real-time warning system.
“We need at least 50 rain gauges to cover the entire Idukki region. Once fully implemented, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) can monitor landslide risks in every ward using the app,” Kumar said.
How SLIP-K works
Tag Locations: Users can tag a location on the map for tailored alerts
Real-time data: The nearest AWS sends rainfall data to the system
Mapping and alerts: Rain data is mapped to the area’s susceptibility and alert thresholds, sending alerts every 15 minutes.
Key benefits
Disaster preparedness: Enables better response and mitigation
Real-time monitoring: A vital tool in a region where no effective alert system currently exists