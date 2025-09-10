Tourists from Malabar stranded in Nepal; kin seek urgent action

KOZHIKODE: A group of 40 tourists from the state, especially Malabar region, including senior citizens, has been left stranded in Nepal amid violent protests led by Gen Z demonstrators against the government’s social media ban and alleged corruption. The travellers, hailing from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, were caught off guard when their sightseeing trip turned into a desperate struggle for safety and survival.

According to the stranded group, they have been stuck near Gosala since Monday, unable to reach their hotel or find secure accommodation. “We have been standing on the roadside for hours with our luggage.

Our group includes elderly people above 65. We can neither get food nor water, and the hotel staff themselves told us it was impossible to reach the property due to the clashes,” said Abdul Latheef, a tourist from Kozhikode.

The protests, which erupted after the Nepalese government imposed - and later revoked - a controversial social media ban, have spiralled into nationwide unrest.

Despite the rollback, demonstrators have demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and a national government to replace the ruling coalition. Violence has left at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. Several police stations were torched, and in a shocking turn, protesters even set fire to Oli’s private residence in Balkot.

For the Kerala group, the turmoil has meant complete isolation. “When we approached the police, they simply said they could not help as the stations themselves were shut or destroyed. We feel helpless,” said another tourist, Shabeer from Malappuram. Most of the group members are from Mukkam, Koduvally, Kodiyathur in Kozhikode, and Areekode in Malappuram.