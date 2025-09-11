Children’s encyclopaedia to hit the stands in Kerala soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children in the state will soon have an encyclopaedia of their own. The State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications (SIEP) is working on its first-ever encyclopedia made specifically for children, with an ambitious target of releasing it on November 14, Children’s Day.

This single-volume edition is aimed at sparking curiosity in young readers from Classes 6 to 12. The 120-page Malayalam work, designed in crown size, will explore seven diverse themes such as ‘sookshmajeevikal’ (microorganisms), ‘malinyanirmarjanam’ (waste management), ‘bahirakashayatra’ (space exploration), ‘samudra jaivavyvidhyam’ (marine biodiversity), ‘kaalathe athijeevicha chalachitrangal’ (films that survived time), ‘ubayajeevikal’ (amphibians), and robotics.

Each chapter will be curated by editors in consultation with experts from respective fields. “We wanted to bring back academic reading among children. That was our first thought,” SIEP Director Muse Mary told TNIE.

Rekha R Nair, one of the general coordinators, pointed out, “The topics were chosen based on what children already enjoy and what we believe they should begin to explore.”

For example, the section on waste management is being developed with support from a Suchitwa Mission official and will cover concepts like types of waste, green protocol and waste management models.

The film section, overseen by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, features 60 landmark movies from around the world such as ‘Battleship Potemkin’, ‘Bicycle Thieves’, ‘The Great Dictator’, and ‘Run Lola Run’. In the space chapter, students will find entries on the International Space Station, reusable launch vehicles, astrobiology, and more.