Chronicle of a storyteller: 11-year-old grandson’s efforts to ‘hold’ memories go viral

KOTTAYAM: An elderly woman struggling with dementia. Her 11-year-old grandson determined to help her fight the effects of the neurological condition. Their special bond has captured the hearts of many on social media.
Marykutty Joseph was always an overarching influence on John Justin. From a very young age, John grew up listening to the countless fairy tales, folk and family lore she shared at her ancestral house in Veliyanadu, in the heart of Kuttanad.
As Marykutty turned an octogenarian, she began her struggles with memory. John found a way to keep their bond alive through storytelling.
He created a special scrapbook, Marykuttiyude Orma Pusthakam (Marykutty’s Memory Book), that chronicles her life. It tells the story of her life, from her childhood in a farming family to her marriage and motherhood, and includes the part when John first made his presence felt.
John says that though his grandmother’s condition is challenging, she can still enjoy the book. “In her stories, there were rivers, boats and fishing nets. The 100-page book is filled with her favourite places, things, people, and foods. It was our Onam gift to ammachi,” he says.
For John, the book has become a bridge to keep conversations alive with his grandmother. “I am happy that I can now read to her the same stories she once told me. Most importantly, she understands what I am saying,” says the sixth grader of Nedumkunnam SJB CBSE School.
The idea came from John’s aunt, a geriatric care professional in the United Kingdom. On her suggestion, he selected 100 key moments from his grandmother’s life and paired them with photographs, some restored and enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) and illustrations created with the same technology.
John is also active on social media. With help from his cousin in the UK, he runs a page called Dream Y on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where his grandmother often features in his videos.
A recent video on the scrapbook went viral, winning appreciation from viewers, especially the elderly. Many shared that it reminded them of their own parents battling dementia, with some saying the content even moved them to tears.
His parents, too, are glad that John and his grandmother continue to share the things they always enjoyed together, like eating side by side, cosy conversations and storytelling.
“It puts the illness in a safe context for both. The book even includes clever little scenes in which grandma’s illness is gently played down. Moreover, we receive calls from several persons appreciating his efforts,” says Justin, John’s father.