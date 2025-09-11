Chronicle of a storyteller: 11-year-old grandson’s efforts to ‘hold’ memories go viral

KOTTAYAM: An elderly woman struggling with dementia. Her 11-year-old grandson determined to help her fight the effects of the neurological condition. Their special bond has captured the hearts of many on social media.

Marykutty Joseph was always an overarching influence on John Justin. From a very young age, John grew up listening to the countless fairy tales, folk and family lore she shared at her ancestral house in Veliyanadu, in the heart of Kuttanad.

As Marykutty turned an octogenarian, she began her struggles with memory. John found a way to keep their bond alive through storytelling.

He created a special scrapbook, Marykuttiyude Orma Pusthakam (Marykutty’s Memory Book), that chronicles her life. It tells the story of her life, from her childhood in a farming family to her marriage and motherhood, and includes the part when John first made his presence felt.

John says that though his grandmother’s condition is challenging, she can still enjoy the book. “In her stories, there were rivers, boats and fishing nets. The 100-page book is filled with her favourite places, things, people, and foods. It was our Onam gift to ammachi,” he says.