Kollam restaurant owner’s organs save six lives after fatal accident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kollam restaurant owner, declared brain dead after a freak accident while crossing the road, became the latest cadaver donor, giving new life to six patients.

The heart of Isaac George (33) was flown to Lisie Hospital for transplant by the Home Department's helicopter by noon. The doctors are trying to transplant the heart to Angamali-native Ajin Elias.

His liver and one kidney were transplanted to patients at KIMS, where he had been receiving treatment, while another kidney was sent to the Government Medical College, and his corneas were donated to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Isaac was struck by a speeding bike in front of his restaurant on September 6.

Doctors declared him brain dead on September 10. The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO), a government agency, coordinated the organ donation.

Health Minister Veena George praised the donor’s family for making the noble decision during such a difficult time.