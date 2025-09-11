Major fire breaks out at Material Collection Facility in Kerala's Attipra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive fire broke out at a Material Collection Facility (MCF) of City Corporation in Attipra near Kazhakootam on Thursday morning. Located amidst a densely populated area the blaze, reported around 4 am, was brought under control after a four-hour-long firefighting operation.
According to officials, the Kazhakootam fire station, located just one kilometre away, received the emergency call and reached the spot without delay. Their swift intervention averted a major fire mishap, said an official.
The fire raged through tonnes of non-biodegradable waste, including large volumes of plastic, making it extremely difficult to contain.
“It was a herculean task to bring the situation under control. As many as 20 fire personnel were involved in the operation,” a fire officer said.
A total of four fire tenders were deployed, with two units from Kazhakootam and two additional tenders rushed in from the Chackai station.
Officials noted that the facility lacked essential fire safety measures and did not have a water source in the vicinity. Water had to be sourced from nearby IT campuses, including Infosys and UST Global, which delayed refilling operations.
Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have originated from smouldering waste dumped near the facility. Since the MCF does not have an electricity connection, the possibility of a short circuit has been ruled out.