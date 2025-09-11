Major fire breaks out at Material Collection Facility in Kerala's Attipra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive fire broke out at a Material Collection Facility (MCF) of City Corporation in Attipra near Kazhakootam on Thursday morning. Located amidst a densely populated area the blaze, reported around 4 am, was brought under control after a four-hour-long firefighting operation.

According to officials, the Kazhakootam fire station, located just one kilometre away, received the emergency call and reached the spot without delay. Their swift intervention averted a major fire mishap, said an official.

The fire raged through tonnes of non-biodegradable waste, including large volumes of plastic, making it extremely difficult to contain.