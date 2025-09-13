BJP alleges Kappan violated bail terms by attending Kochi protest held demanding journalist Rejaz's release

BJP leaders claimed that the event in Kochi was used for “anti-national propaganda” and was attended by individuals with Popular Front of India (PFI) links, including Kappan.

“The appellant shall not misuse his liberty in any manner and he shall not be in contact with any person(s) connected with the present controversy in question,” the complaint said, quoting from the Supreme Court’s bail order on Kappan.

Kappan, arrested in 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, spent nearly two years in jail under UAPA charges before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2022.

While relaxing his weekly police reporting requirement last year, the court made it clear that other bail conditions, including restrictions on contact with individuals linked to the case and surrender of his passport, would remain in force.

The BJP complaint, submitted by party leaders including state spokesperson K V S. Haridas and Kochi district president Adv. K S Shaiju urged police action against Kappan and warned that allowing such meetings undermines law and order in the State.