BJP resumes minority outreach initiatives in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: After the setback suffered due to the arrest of two Keralite nuns in Chhattisgarh, the state unit of the BJP has resumed efforts to reach out to the minority communities, especially Christians, ahead of the upcoming local body and Assembly elections.
As part of the massive social outreach programme of various feeder organisations of BJP, including Minority Morcha, the party will specifically focus on rebuilding trust with the minority communities through various initiatives.
In connection with the Christian outreach initiatives, BJP convened a meeting of its Christian members in Kottayam a few days ago in the presence of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In the meeting, CBCI Laity Council secretary and a member of Kanjrappally diocese pastoral council V C Sebastian led a class for the participants from across the state on issues being faced by Christians.
The party also plans to constitute various committees from panchayat to state level to strengthen its relations with the Christian community. The state-level committee will be led by BJP vice-president Shone George and general secretary Anoop Antony.
As a continuation of the efforts, the party will also convene a meeting in Kozhikode on September 16 and 17 for Muslim leaders. Jamal Siddiqui, the national president of BJP Minority Morcha will participate in this meeting. This is for the first time that the BJP is organising meetings on religious basis.
Party leaders said these efforts are part of strengthening its relations with all minority communities and allaying their concerns about BJP, which is not intended for Christians only. “Minority and majority communities should move together. The discussions focus on raising awareness about their Constitutional rights and the party’s position on these issues. These meetings are intended to address the minorities individually,” said Sumeet George, president of the Minority Morcha.