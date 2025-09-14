BJP resumes minority outreach initiatives in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: After the setback suffered due to the arrest of two Keralite nuns in Chhattisgarh, the state unit of the BJP has resumed efforts to reach out to the minority communities, especially Christians, ahead of the upcoming local body and Assembly elections.

As part of the massive social outreach programme of various feeder organisations of BJP, including Minority Morcha, the party will specifically focus on rebuilding trust with the minority communities through various initiatives.

In connection with the Christian outreach initiatives, BJP convened a meeting of its Christian members in Kottayam a few days ago in the presence of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In the meeting, CBCI Laity Council secretary and a member of Kanjrappally diocese pastoral council V C Sebastian led a class for the participants from across the state on issues being faced by Christians.