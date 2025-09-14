‘Kerala must now focus on generating resources’: Prof M Satish Kumar

KOCHI: With the Kerala Urban Policy nearing formal adoption, Prof M Satish Kumar, chairman of the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, which was tasked with preparing it, spoke to TNIE on the state’s challenges and possibilities on the sidelines of the two-day Urban Conclave, which concluded in Kochi on Saturday. Excerpts:

Given the shifting demographics and trends, what are the challenges faced by Kerala in implementing an urban policy?

The Kerala model has raised awareness of participatory governance and equity. The challenge is to improve local self-governance and efficiency. Urban governance must consider scale — Kochi’s Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) will vary from Kozhikode or Kasaragod’s. We are still dependent on analogue systems that are prone to errors and corruption; digitalisation is vital. Despite literacy, civic responsibility is low. Climate-resilient planning is slow, while Kerala faces threats of climate change, droughts in the midlands, and ignored wetlands that worsen floods. Guest workers remain unintegrated into state policies.

What are the basic-level changes required to ensure proper urbanisation?

Households must take responsibility for waste management. The 3Rs — Reduction, Reuse, and Recycle — are ignored. Kerala, with limited land, must adopt zero landfills. Citizens should not allow dumping in wetlands. We must start with youth and actively endorse environmental sustainability.

What potential does Kerala hold in becoming an IT, economic and cultural hub?

Economic sustainability is crucial. We must move away from dependence on state transfers and create bankable projects to access central funds. Kerala’s urban clusters — Palakkad, Kochi-Ernakulam, and Kozhikode-Kannur — can drive growth if linked to their economic strengths.