UDF MPs and MLAs skip urban conclave

KOCHI: The UDF MPs and MLAs, who were expected to attend the two-day Kerala Urban Conclave, 2025, stayed away from the event in Kochi.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was expected to attend the inaugural ceremony, but skipped the function held on Friday. MPs Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan, Dean Kuriakose, and Francis George, and MLAs T J Vinod, Anoop Jacob, Anwar Sadath, K Babu, Eldhose Kunnappilly, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and Roji M John, who were supposed to take part in the closing ceremony on Saturday, too, gave the function a miss.

When asked about the absence of the leader of the opposition, Minister M B Rajesh said, “He (V D Satheesan) had informed us that he would be attending the event. I think the he couldn’t attend the event due to some inconvenience. I don’t think there is a political motive behind this. Also, Vikramadithya Singh, the minister for public works and urban development in Himachal Pradesh, of the Congress, attended the event.”