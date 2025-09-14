Kerala

UDF MPs and MLAs skip urban conclave

I think the he couldn’t attend the event due to some inconvenience.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Kerala Urban Conclave 2025 in Kochi.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Kerala Urban Conclave 2025 in Kochi. File Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: The UDF MPs and MLAs, who were expected to attend the two-day Kerala Urban Conclave, 2025, stayed away from the event in Kochi.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was expected to attend the inaugural ceremony, but skipped the function held on Friday. MPs Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan, Dean Kuriakose, and Francis George, and MLAs T J Vinod, Anoop Jacob, Anwar Sadath, K Babu, Eldhose Kunnappilly, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and Roji M John, who were supposed to take part in the closing ceremony on Saturday, too, gave the function a miss.

When asked about the absence of the leader of the opposition, Minister M B Rajesh said, “He (V D Satheesan) had informed us that he would be attending the event. I think the he couldn’t attend the event due to some inconvenience. I don’t think there is a political motive behind this. Also, Vikramadithya Singh, the minister for public works and urban development in Himachal Pradesh, of the Congress, attended the event.”

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan
Kerala Urban Conclave, 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com