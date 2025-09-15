Assembly to commence today, no clarity on Rahul Mamkootathil’s participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 14th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday. The session will span 12 days until October 10, and will be held in three phases: September 15 to 19, September 29 and 30, and October 6 to 10.
The session is being held at a time when the UDF is on the back foot in the wake of the allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, and amid calls for his resignation from the assembly.
Speaker A N Shamseer, who announced the assembly’s schedule on Sunday, confirmed receiving a letter from Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan stating that the Opposition had suspended Rahul from the parliamentary party, and that he should be seated separately. “Measures will be taken accordingly,” the speaker said. Shamseer also said he had not received any leave application from Rahul, triggering uncertainty over the MLA’s participation.
On Monday, the house will adjourn after paying tributes to former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, former speaker P P Thankachan and Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, said Speaker A N Shamseer.
The bills that the assembly would consider in the remaining 11 days include the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Kerala Sangam Registration Bill, 2025, Kerala Guruvayur Devaswom (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Kerala Coir Workers Welfare Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The Kerala Public Records Bill, 2023, which was introduced on on July 11, 2024, and was sent for scrutiny by the select committee, will be considered during the session, Shamseer said, adding, “A bill to replace the Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Duties in Relation to Services under Universities) Amendment Ordinance, 2025, is also required to be passed in this session.”
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which will meet on September 15, will discuss and decide the detailed timetable for all bills, Shamseer said. There are plans to table 13 more bills, likely in this session, he said, adding that their schedule will be decided by the BAC.
The discussion and vote on budget requests for the 2025-26 financial year will be held on October 6, and the Appropriation Bill will be considered on October 7. The House will adjourn on October 10.
Meanwhile, preparations have begun for 4th Kerala Legislative International Book Festival, which would be held next year from January 7 to 13.
Wildlife amendment bill
On whether his office had taken any legal opinion on the draft bill to amend the Central Wildlife Act and about the procedures to be followed if it is tabled in the current session, Shamseer said, “The government has to decide on placement of the bill and then such matter will be considered.”