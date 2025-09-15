Assembly to commence today, no clarity on Rahul Mamkootathil’s participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 14th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday. The session will span 12 days until October 10, and will be held in three phases: September 15 to 19, September 29 and 30, and October 6 to 10.

The session is being held at a time when the UDF is on the back foot in the wake of the allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, and amid calls for his resignation from the assembly.

Speaker A N Shamseer, who announced the assembly’s schedule on Sunday, confirmed receiving a letter from Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan stating that the Opposition had suspended Rahul from the parliamentary party, and that he should be seated separately. “Measures will be taken accordingly,” the speaker said. Shamseer also said he had not received any leave application from Rahul, triggering uncertainty over the MLA’s participation.

On Monday, the house will adjourn after paying tributes to former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, former speaker P P Thankachan and Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, said Speaker A N Shamseer.

The bills that the assembly would consider in the remaining 11 days include the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Kerala Sangam Registration Bill, 2025, Kerala Guruvayur Devaswom (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Kerala Coir Workers Welfare Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2025.