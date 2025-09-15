Kerala

Cases to be registered against portals, activists for cyber bullying actor over Mamkootathil row

Rini Ann George alleged harassment after revealing that youth leader, speculated to be Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, sent her inappropriate messages
Actor Rini Ann George had filed a complaint with the chief minister and the state police chief
Actor Rini Ann George had filed a complaint with the chief minister and the state police chiefScreengrab | ANI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will register cases against a bunch of social media news portals and people including activists on the charges of cyber stalking and online bullying of a Kochi-based actor, who had raised allegation that a young politician -- presumably Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil -- had misbehaved with her.

Actor Rini Ann George had filed a complaint with the chief minister and the state police chief alleging that she was constantly being subjected to cyber attack after revealing that the youth leader had sent her inappropriate messages and invited her to a hotel room.

Though she did not name the culprit, it was speculated that Rahul was the person under scanner. After her revelation, Rahul stepped down as Youth Congress state president.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com