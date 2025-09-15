Controversy over Malayalam varsity land deal intensifies

KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: The political slugfest over the land acquisition of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University intensified on Sunday with Muslim Youth League leader P K Firoz and Tavanur MLA K T Jaleel continuing to exchange heated words and former minister Abdu Rabb and TMC leader P V Anvar joining in.

Firoz, who had alleged that Jaleel personally profited from the transaction, countered the former’s minister claim that he had played no role in the controversial deal. Jaleel had claimed the deal was finalised on February 17, 2016, when the UDF was in power.

“Jaleel’s statement is a blatant lie,” he said, alleging that in 2016, three separate proposals had been submitted to the then UDF government by the district collector and other officials.

He said the chief minister had responded to then MLA C Mammutty complaints about corruption, clarifying that the petition regarding irregularities in the land deal was forwarded to the education minister for examination and report submission.

Firoz alleged the deal was not done at a fair price, citing Mammutty’s remarks in the assembly. “If there were irregularities during the UDF period, why is the government reluctant to order a vigilance probe?” Firoz asked.