Controversy over Malayalam varsity land deal intensifies

KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: The political slugfest over the land acquisition of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University intensified on Sunday with Muslim Youth League leader P K Firoz and Tavanur MLA K T Jaleel continuing to exchange heated words and former minister Abdu Rabb and TMC leader P V Anvar joining in.
Firoz, who had alleged that Jaleel personally profited from the transaction, countered the former’s minister claim that he had played no role in the controversial deal. Jaleel had claimed the deal was finalised on February 17, 2016, when the UDF was in power.
“Jaleel’s statement is a blatant lie,” he said, alleging that in 2016, three separate proposals had been submitted to the then UDF government by the district collector and other officials.
He said the chief minister had responded to then MLA C Mammutty complaints about corruption, clarifying that the petition regarding irregularities in the land deal was forwarded to the education minister for examination and report submission.
Firoz alleged the deal was not done at a fair price, citing Mammutty’s remarks in the assembly. “If there were irregularities during the UDF period, why is the government reluctant to order a vigilance probe?” Firoz asked.
Backing Firoz, Rabb highlighted the minutes from a June 6, 2017, meeting convened by then collector Amit Meena to decide the compensation for landowners. “The minutes clearly state ‘proposed acquisition’, proving that even in June 2017, land acquisition had not been completed. Yet, Jaleel falsely claims the land was acquired during my tenure as minister,” said Rabb.
Anvar accused Jaleel of attempting to position himself as the “Vellappally of Malabar”, referring to the SNDP leader. He alleged that the government uses Jaleel to divert attention from sensitive issues when it finds itself cornered. “When the SNDP general secretary makes communal remarks, the CM glorifies him as greater than Sree Narayana Guru,” Anvar said.
Jaleel responded with ridicule. “If I am Malappuram’s Vellappally, then Anwar is Malappuram’s P C George,” Jaleel quipped. “I cannot go to Africa and dig for gold,” he said in a jibe at Anvar.
Hitting back at Firoz, Jaleel said the Youth League leader failed to answer his specific charges. “He has not clarified questions about his job, his business dealings or the Katwa Fund accounts. Without accountability, he has no right to be a part of Muslim Youth League’s leadership,” Jaleel said.