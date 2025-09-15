Isaac George and Biljith Biju inspire surge in organ donation pledges across Kerala

KOCHI: Biljith Biju and Isaac George, two youngsters who were declared brain dead last week, have, through organ donation, served a purpose beyond saving lives — raising awareness of the importance of their life-affirming acts of eternal kindness.

And, this has reflected in the number of organ-donation pledges made in the state on Friday and Saturday. On September 13, 191 people pledged to donate organs after their death. The number was 193 on September 12.

“Factors like acceptance and the honour donors and their families receive, and the improved quality of life of recipients have motivated the public to pledge their organs. The impact of the recent development is reflected in the rise in the number of people who have registered for organ donation in the past two days.

People across Kerala are now pledging to do so. There has been a notable increase in awareness about organ donation,” said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO).

Of the 534 organ-donation pledges made in the state in September, 384 were made on September 12 and 13, following the examples set by the families of Kottarakkara native Isaac, who was 33, and Nedumbassery teenager Biljith. There were a total of 503 pledges made in August.

“The decision by the families of teh youngsters declared brain dead comes when there are controversies surrounding organ donation. With news and information about the donors and recipients circulating on social media, the public has become more aware. It has motivated many people to donate organs after death too,” said Gopikrishnan K M, vice chairman of Liver Foundation .