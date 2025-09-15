Sabarimala temple to be opened on September 16

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple will be opened on Tuesday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Kanni.

Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil of the hill shrine at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. The entry for darshan will be restricted to devotees with online pass.

However, devotees who possess spot pass issued at the special counters at Nilakkal and Pampa will be allowed darshan. Sahasrakalasam and kalabhabhishekam will be the special rituals to be performed during the monthly pooja days.

On the first day of Kanni pooja on September 17, kalabhabhishekam will be performed.Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja will be the other rituals to be held. The temple will be closed on September 21.