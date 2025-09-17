Mar Jacob Thoomkuzhy, Archbishop Emeritus of Thrissur, passes away at 94

THRISSUR: Mar Jacob Thoomkuzhy, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Thrissur and a towering presence in the Syro-Malabar Church, passed away on Wednesday.

He was 94 and had been under treatment for age-related ailments for several months. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Born on December 13, 1930, to Kurian and Rosa Thoomkuzhy of Vilakkumadam, in the Diocese of Pala, he was the youngest seminarian when he joined the Minor Seminary at Changanassery, earning the affectionate nickname Benjamin.

After completing his philosophy studies at the Major Seminary in Alwaye, he pursued theology at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome and was ordained a priest on December 22, 1956. He remained in Rome for further studies, securing a doctorate in Canon Law from the Lateran University before returning to Kerala.

Fr. Thoomkuzhy served initially as Secretary to the Bishop and Chancellor of the Diocese of Tellicherry, while also assisting in parishes. His leadership qualities were soon recognised, and on May 1, 1973, he was consecrated as the first Bishop of the newly formed Diocese of Mananthavady. During his two decades there, he founded the Society of Kristhu Dasi (SKD), a congregation committed to pastoral and social service.