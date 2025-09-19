CM to open Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa tomorrow

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa on Saturday. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will preside over the function. Ministers from various states, legislators, community and cultural leaders, and representatives of several organisations will attend.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Thursday said the sangamam will cost around Rs 7 crore. He clarified that the entire expense will be met through sponsorships, with neither the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) nor the state government incurring any financial burden.

Addressing the final review meeting ahead of the Sangamam at Pampa, Vasavan said the meet is aimed at positioning Sabarimala as a global pilgrimage hub. “The conclave will give devotees of Lord Ayyappa a platform to share ideas on developing Sabarimala. After consultations with experts, these ideas will be compiled and incorporated into a comprehensive development policy for the shrine,” he said.