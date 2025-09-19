CM to open Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa tomorrow

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa on Saturday. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will preside over the function. Ministers from various states, legislators, community and cultural leaders, and representatives of several organisations will attend.
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Thursday said the sangamam will cost around Rs 7 crore. He clarified that the entire expense will be met through sponsorships, with neither the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) nor the state government incurring any financial burden.
Addressing the final review meeting ahead of the Sangamam at Pampa, Vasavan said the meet is aimed at positioning Sabarimala as a global pilgrimage hub. “The conclave will give devotees of Lord Ayyappa a platform to share ideas on developing Sabarimala. After consultations with experts, these ideas will be compiled and incorporated into a comprehensive development policy for the shrine,” he said.
The main venue will be set up on the banks of the Pampa, with seating for 3,500 delegates inside pandals erected using German technology. The PWD has already inspected the facilities and completed maintenance checks. The Sabarimala Master Plan will also be presented here, alongside discussions on environmental protection, sanitation, and welfare programmes.
Several prominent leaders and community representatives are expected to participate, including NSS vice-president Sangeeth Kumar, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, Sabarimala thantri Mahesh Mohanaru, Pandalam Palace secretary M R Suresh Varma, and KPMS leader Punnala Sreekumar. There will also be representatives from Araya Maha Sabha, Vilakkithala Nair Samajam, Brahmana Sabha among others as well as Sivagiri Mutt representatives.
Among the state ministers attending are K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, Roshi Augustine, Veena George, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Saji Cherian.