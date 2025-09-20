Car chase ends with police vehicle forced into ditch, two cops hurt

KASARGOD: A regular vehicle inspection drive on Thursday gave way to a perilous chase -- in a night of close calls and high drama for Bedakam police.
As it transpired, not only did a smaller Alto car manage to hit the police jeep multiple times during the high-speed pursuit, it finally forced the bigger vehicle into a ditch before fleeing. A day on, police are still searching for the whereabouts of the vehicle and its occupants.
A sub-inspector and civil police officer (CPO) sustained injuries and their vehicle suffered severe damage in the incident. Police have booked the unidentified occupants of the car under various sections including attempt to murder, obstructing government officials and destruction of public property.
Bedakam SI Manoj and CPOs Ragesh and Ganesh were inspecting vehicles at Kuttikol when they flagged down an Alto around 9.20pm. But instead of stopping, the car charged them before speeding off -- towards Bandadka.
The police officers managed to gather themselves and pursue the car in their vehicle.
But after they caught up, the hatchback rammed the police vehicle multiple times between Bandadka and Pallathingal road, finally pushing the police vehicle into a ditch. Manoj and Ragesh, who was driving the jeep, suffered injuries. Ragesh sustained multiple bruises on his hand and sought treatment at Bedakam taluk hospital.
Police said they are in the process of tracking down the vehicle, registered with Kasaragod RTO, and its occupants. “They will be nabbed soon,” an officer added.