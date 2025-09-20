Car chase ends with police vehicle forced into ditch, two cops hurt

KASARGOD: A regular vehicle inspection drive on Thursday gave way to a perilous chase -- in a night of close calls and high drama for Bedakam police.

As it transpired, not only did a smaller Alto car manage to hit the police jeep multiple times during the high-speed pursuit, it finally forced the bigger vehicle into a ditch before fleeing. A day on, police are still searching for the whereabouts of the vehicle and its occupants.

A sub-inspector and civil police officer (CPO) sustained injuries and their vehicle suffered severe damage in the incident. Police have booked the unidentified occupants of the car under various sections including attempt to murder, obstructing government officials and destruction of public property.