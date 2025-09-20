In Malayinchi, building bridges is a way of life

IDUKKI: At a time when the metro rails and water metros have become the face of modern transport in cities, a quiet village in Idukki is crafting its own path to connectivity. At Malayinchi, in Udumbannoor, residents don’t wait for government interventions or sanctioned infrastructure projects. Instead, they build hanging suspension bridges with their own hands-an enduring solution to the seasonal river that cuts through their lives.

Every year, the relentless monsoon rains arrive with force, washing away or weakening the makeshift bridges. And every year, the villagers come together, pooling their limited resources to erect new ones.

They gather any materials they can get -bamboo, steel straps, tree trunks, and even PVC pipes to build the bridges.”For us, it’s part of life,” says Sasi, a lifelong resident. “When a bridge gets damaged, we don’t wait for help. We gather as a community and rebuild it for the next season. It’s something our fathers and grandfathers have always done,” he said.

Once, bamboo was abundant and the mainstay of these structures. But with dwindling availability and growing safety concerns, the villagers now rely on stronger materials.

Today, Malayinchi has at least five such suspension bridges swaying gently over the Chelakkadu, a tributary of the Veloor river. Outsiders may hesitate to step on the narrow walkways, but children here skip across them with ease. Pointing to the bridge in front of his house, Sasi explains how it was built.