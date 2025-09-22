Sabarimala back in Kerala's political spotlight

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sabarimala, the hill shrine revered by millions, has once again taken the centre stage in Kerala’s political discourse. Close on the heels of the LDF government organising the Global Ayyappa Sangamam in Pampa, BJP-backed Hindu organisations are set to mount a counter programme, signalling a fresh churn in the state’s political landscape.

The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam, billed as a parallel congregation, will be inaugurated on Monday by former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in Pandalam, a town linked with Ayyappa lore and one of the few civic bodies under BJP’s control.

Earlier, the organisers had said that they were trying to bring Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the event.

Now, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former state police chief T P Senkumar, Justice M R Hariharan Nair and Vishwa Hindu Parishad state president Viji Thampi are among the invited dignitaries, according to organisers. Narayana Varma, a member of Pandalam royal family, is also among the invitees.

10,000 people will attend: Hindu Aikyavedi

Hindu Aikyavedi, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, VHP among other Hindu outfits will participate in the Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam.

According to Hindu Aikyavedi spokesperson E S Biju, representatives from over 120 community organisations will attend the event, along with members of the Sabarimala thantri family and 25 Hindu monks. The proceedings will begin with a seminar on ‘Devotion, Development, and Safety at Sabarimala’, in which around 1,000 delegates are expected to participate. He also claimed that over 10,000 people will participate in the gathering.