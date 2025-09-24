KSRTC to take ‘pilgrim path’ to accelerate revenue growth

KOCHI: Having registered windfall gains from daily services, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is now eyeing substantial rise in earnings from its Budget Tourism Cell (BTC). To this end, the corporation is set to expand its pilgrimage tours, even to interstate destinations like Velankanni.

KSRTC MD Pramoj Shankar has written to commissioners of the five main devaswom boards, seeking a tie-up to boost pilgrimage tours similar to those with government agencies like the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) and Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).

“I’ve written to the devaswom commissioners to give certain priority to BTC groups (with regard to matters like offering prayers). It will be a win-win for both. The move is part of our target to raise average monthly revenue by four fold, from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 10 crore in another two months,” Pramoj told TNIE. KSRTC has become the top client for KSINC for tour packages aboard Nefertiti, the first sea-going luxury cruise. KSINC made Rs 1.7 lakh last season, when KSRTC conducted 183 trips from depots across the state. Since the 2022 launch of the tie-up, nearly 20,000 visitors have travelled in Nefertiti via KSRTC packages, resulting in a revenue of Rs 5.2 crore for KSSINC.