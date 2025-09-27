Kerala government sends clear message with latest IPS shake-up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest transfer in the higher echelons of the police was effected to send a clear message to its men: Fall in line or get ready to face the ire. The timing of the shake up was the real indicator as it telegraphed the government’s intention.

Yogesh Gupta, Director General of the Fire & Rescue Services, who has been caught in the government’s crosshairs, was transferred and posted as Road Safety Commissioner, a nondescript post that rarely charms a DGP-rank officer. Yogesh was shunted out of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) which he headed for eight months before being appointed as the Fire & Rescue DG.

His fresh transfer comes even as the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) is considering his plea against the government withholding its No Objection Certificate for central deputation.

The CAT reserved its order on the plea after hearing the petitioner and the state government. Sources said the officer’s transfer, in four months after he was posted to the Fire & Rescue Services, could be anything but coincidence. The sources added that the officer was not even consulted before being moved out, which is the usual practice followed in the civil service.

“Usually, when top cops are shifted from significant posting, the government keeps them in the loop. In this case, this wasn’t followed, which is a clear indication the transfer was more of a penal action,” said a top cop not wishing to be named.